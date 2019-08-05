close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishi Kapoor

Look who Rishi and Neetu Kapoor bumped into on streets of New York!

The actor, who has been in New York for nearly 10 months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, shared a picture on his Twitter handle with the duo along with wife Neetu Kapoor.

Look who Rishi and Neetu Kapoor bumped into on streets of New York!
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is counting his days to return to India post his treatment, bumped into Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha on the streets of New York.

The actor, who has been in New York for nearly 10 months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, shared a picture on his Twitter handle with the duo along with wife Neetu Kapoor.

"Bumped into Raj Kumar Rao and Pratalekha downtown. Small world!" he tweeted.

Neetu who frequently shares pictures of friends from the fraternity, also posted pictures on her Instagram.

In one of the photographs, Rishi can be seen posing with the 'Stree' actor while the second turned out to be a 'groupfie' clicked by Neetu.

"Bas chalte chalte met this wonderful actor Rajkumar Rao !! Patralekha made my day with some lovely words," she wrote alongside the picture.

Some time ago, the couple hosted Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh along with Anupam Kher.

A slew of B-Town celebrities have visited the couple in the US.

Rishi recently enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The beyond adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.

Rishi's children Ranbir and Riddhima keep visiting him from time to time. Over the past few months, several celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have paid a visit to the veteran actor.

The 'Mulk' actor, who went to the US in September 2018, was last seen in 'Jhootha Kahin Ka', which released on July 19.

Tags:
Rishi KapoorNeetu KapoorDeepika PadukoneRajkummar RaoPatralekhaBollywood
Next
Story

'Yes, I am married', Rakhi Sawant admits marrying UK based businessman at Mumbai hotel — Details inside

Must Watch

PT3M6S

CM Yogi Adityanath removes Sonbhadra's DM and SP