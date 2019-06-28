'Love is in the air' for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in France

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turn heads wherever they go. Isn't it? The star couple is currently in France to attend Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding and amidst the functions, they took out time to share a loved-up moment together.

Priyanka posted an adorable picture with Nick from the wedding venue and captioned it as, "Love is in the air." The actress looks ethereal in a silver gown.

Take a look:

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, who is also accompanying the Jonas family for the wedding, shared a glimpse of the venue and revealed that they are in Provence, France.

This will be Sophie and Joe' second wedding. The couple tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding in May in Vegas.

Social media is full of pictures of Priyanka-Nick and Sophie-Joe from France. They first checked in to Paris and after spending some time there, the family left for Provence.

Priyanka and Nick also married six months ago in December 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She also has a few Hollywood projects lined-up.