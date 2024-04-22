Love Sex Aur Dhokha: Dibakar Banerjee Reacts On Receiving Rave Reviews Says, "I am flattered right now"!

Finally after much anticipation, 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' has been released on the big screens. The film receives positive reviews from all across. The film indeed has presented the raw and unfiltered truth in an edgy humorous way and takes the audiences into the reality of the digital era.

The nationwide audience is unanimously praising Dibakar Banerjee's direction and storytelling.

Dibakar Banerjee Reacts to the Overwhelming Response Received by the Film, "I am flattered right now because it's been an exhausting experience to finish the film at a tight deadline. So, when you get so many positive audiences and critical reactions, I won't lie, I feel genuinely gratified and for this kind of a film that comes at you and keeps hitting at you, I didn't expect so many positive reviews because the film can be disturbing but it can also be a fun watch. So, I guess, that's what we are getting from the reactions. Feeling very grateful right now."

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.