Deepika Padukone

Love you champ, says 'talented and beautiful' Deepika Padukone to PV Sindhu

Sindhu also took to the Instagram story to reply to the actress. She wrote: "Love you", with heart, hug and kisses emojis.

Love you champ, says &#039;talented and beautiful&#039; Deepika Padukone to PV Sindhu

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has all the love for "champ" PV Sindhu, who had recently called her a "very talented and a beautiful actor".

In a recent interview, the star shuttler praised Deepika by calling her a very talented and beautiful actor. The "Om Shanti Om" star took to Instagram to post a photo of the interview and wrote: "Love you champ."

Sindhu also took to the Instagram story to reply to the actress. She wrote: "Love you", with heart, hug and kisses emojis.

This isn't the first time that the badminton player expressed her admiration for Deepika, who is the elder daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone.

In a recent interview, Sindhu had said she would want Deepika to play her on-screen.

 

Deepika PadukonePV SindhuDeepikabadminton
