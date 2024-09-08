Advertisement
TAYLOR SWIFT

Lovebirds Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Set The Internet Ablaze With Their Glamorous Hand-in-hand Date Night

Popstar Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce were recently seen stepping out for a  dinner date in New York. Their latest pics are raising heat on the internet!

Sep 08, 2024
  • Popstar Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce were recently seen stepping out for a dinner date in New York
  • The couple was seen holding hands as they made their way into a chic Brooklyn pizzeria
  • Swift looked stunning in an oversized black blazer, paired with a stylish quilted handbag and knee-high black boots
Lovebirds Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Set The Internet Ablaze With Their Glamorous Hand-in-hand Date Night Pic Credit: Instagram (@Taylorswiftfit)

Popstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce were recently spotted on a dinner date in New York City, sparking excitement among fans. The couple was seen holding hands as they made their way into a chic Brooklyn pizzeria, known for its delicious brick-oven pizzas, shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs' big win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Swift looked stunning in an oversized black blazer, paired with a stylish quilted handbag and knee-high black boots, her signature blonde locks flowing down. Her latest look is rapidly going viral across social media.

Meanwhile, Kelce kept it cool and casual in a white sweater vest and striped trousers, smiling as he led Swift into the bustling restaurant. Have a look at the pictures shared by a Taylor Swift Fan page:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswiftfit)

 

 

 

Earlier in the week, Swift showed her support for Kelce by attending the Kansas City Chiefs season opener, looking fashionable in a denim corset top, matching shorts, and maroon thigh-high boots, and was seen greeting workers at the stadium. Have a look:

 

 

 

The couple, who began dating last summer, initially tried to keep their relationship low-key, often jetting out of Kansas City aboard Swift’s private plane and using umbrellas to stay out of the paparazzi’s sight. Both opted for laid-back attire during these trips, with Swift sporting denim shorts and Kelce in gym shorts and a T-shirt.

