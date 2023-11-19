New Delhi: In the present series the photographer shares what the trail of his trajectory led to when he began exploring rural Bengal, documenting forgotten heritage, culture, tribes, architectural heritage, fairs, festivals, rituals and folk arts. The show captures the body of work which the photographer has spent more than a decade patiently interacting & photographing the lives & work of Bengal’s local folk Artists, mask makers, weavers, conch shell craftsmen, patachitra artists, idol makers – winning their trust & inhabiting their space to know more about their lives.



Sanjay’s works capture Bengal’s glorious past and components of our plush ethnicity that as much as we hope not, may cease to exist in the years to come. That is when these archives may help ameliorate the memories of those generations who may never get to see these lost stories again, and aid in presenting imageries for the generations to come that may never experience them in person.



Sanjay Das, a ‘prabashi’ Bengali grew up in Delhi and has been documenting these untold stories of Bengal for more than a decade, driving on road from Delhi to Bengal. As he says: My journey is ongoing, and it has in focus the undiscovered and unexplored facets of life. I seek to follow the trail hitherto unknown to compose my pictorial narratives.