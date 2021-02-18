हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taha Shah Badussha

‘Luv Ka The End’ actor Taha Shah Badussha to star in web series Bekaboo 2

Taha Shah Badussha said, "I play a character that has layers I have not explored before. 'Bekaboo 2' made me push my limits as a performer on screen". Taha has earlier worked in three episodes of the popular web series 'Made In Heaven' in 2019. Before that, he gained prominence with his role in the 2011 Bollywood film, 'Luv Ka The End'. 

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Taha Shah Badussha is excited about his digital outing in the upcoming web series 'Bekaboo 2'. He says the role allowed him to push his limits.

"I play a character that has layers I have not explored before. 'Bekaboo 2' made me push my limits as a performer on screen," he said.

Taha has earlier worked in three episodes of the popular web series 'Made In Heaven' in 2019. Before that, he gained prominence with his role in the 2011 Bollywood film, 'Luv Ka The End', and he feels his new assignment on the web has everything needed in a pure entertainer.

"There is love, hate, revenge, thrill, mystery, sensuousness and much more, (it is) an out an out psycho thriller," he described Bekaboo 2.

The romantic crime thriller web series features Taha alongside actress Priya Banerjee. 'Bekaboo 2' is slated to stream on Alt Balaji from March 15.

