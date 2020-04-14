If you liked 'Made In Heaven' web series, there's good news for you!

New Delhi: Zoya Akhtar's 'Made In Heaven' web-series released in March last year. It received all the love from the viewers and was hailed as being bold, original and long-awaited on the Indian digital domain. After one year and amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak which has called for a complete lockdown in the country, people are binge-watching old shows, movies and web-series.

So, if you liked 'Made In Heaven', then there's good news in the store you for!

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has started scripting of 'Made In Heaven' season 2. And she shared a glimpse of her writing on social media as well.

'Made In Heaven' introduced former beauty queen and Sobhita Dhulipala into the world of acting on OTT platform. Arjun Mathur as one of the leads found a solid fanbase as well.

Actors like Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi were hailed for their performances and managed to impress one and sundry.

If you haven't watched 'Made In Heaven' as yet, make most it during this quarantine and self-isolation period and go binge-watch all the episodes.

We guarantee, you won't be disppointed!