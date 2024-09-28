Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Accuses Bollywood Of Conspiring Against Sanatan Dharma:'This Kind Of Cinema Is Unacceptable To Me'

New Delhi: Manoj Muntashir, also known as Manoj Shukla is a renowned lyricist and scriptwriter. His notable work includes hit songs like 'Galliyan',Tere Sang Yaara'and Teri Mitti among others. Recently Manoj Muntashir appeared at Zee New's biggest conference, 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'.

During the special conversation, he engaged in discussions on topics ranging from National and International issues to the film Industry. He also reflected on Hindutva, politics, caste census, and his days in Amethi.

At the conference, Manoj Muntashir shared his reactions to various questions, offering valuable insights that invite us to delve deeper into his perspective.

When asked whether everything has truly changed in New India, Lyricist Manoj Muntashir responded, "If I say that everything has changed, it would be a lie... It's also false to claim that nothing has changed, or that we have regressed in recent years. Such views stem from a narrow mindset. Overall, a little change is needed."

Manoj Muntashir About His Journey

Manoj Muntashir, who hails from Amethi, also reflected on his journey in the industry. He said, "I still haven't fully transitioned from Manoj Shukla to Manoj Muntashir. If you peel back my layers, you'll still see the same boy from Amethi. I am still that boy who once lay on a towel at Pratap Nagar railway station and bargained with rickshaw drivers. I’m the same boy who considers tea as amrit and provides reasons to support that belief. I am still the person I was back then, and I take pride in what I am doing."

Manoj Muntashir About How Hindutva Portrayed In Indian Cinema

"We are the kind of Hindus who don't see anyone as an outsider. We talk about the welfare of all, and for me, that's the essence of being Hindu. Hindutva is a vast concept, and I am its servant. I work in films, and my goal is to break certain stereotypes. Many things have been wrongly portrayed in the industry, like film titles such as *Gunahon Ka Devta* and *Hawas Ka Pujari*, among others. I want to challenge such narratives, where villains are shown worshipping goddesses before committing crimes. Why is Sanatan Dharma always linked to wrongdoing? Why only 'worshipper of lust'—why not 'priest of lust'? This kind of cinema is unacceptable to me. As long as I have a pen in my hand, I will continue to raise my voice."

Manoj Muntashir Response On Caste Census

Regarding the caste census, Manoj Muntashir said, "The reality is that when we look at Brahmins, we see them working as watchmen, carrying bricks, and earning a mere 5,000 to 6,000 rupees. I don't know how badly Brahmins have acted in the past, but today they are facing hardships. As someone from this industry, I sometimes feel embarrassed by those who depict Sanatan Dharma as part of a conspiracy. We are now in the era of information revolution, where people have the power to know the truth."

Manoj Muntashir About Controversy

When faced with controversies surrounding his remarks, Manoj Muntashir said, "For some people, my words bring relief, while for others, they create problems. It is not my words but the truth that is responsible for this. Some people don't like the truth''.

Manoj Muntashir Joining Politics?

Regarding the possibility of joining politics and running for elections, Manoj said, "If I tell the whole truth, it would create a lot of problems. Right now, I have no interest in politics. However, if the time comes in my life when the only way to help my people is through politics, then I might consider it. I am in a decent place today, so I would never enter politics for fame or money. If I do enter, it will be to bring about some change. We'll see when that time comes."