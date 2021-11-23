Madhu Chopra reacts to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas divorce rumours!

New Delhi: Amid all the rumours speculating to a split between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, former’s mother Madhu Chopra has now reacted to the rumours and has dismissed it.

While talking to News 18 about the same, Madhu said, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

However, Priyanka left her fans and followers in complete shock on Monday (Nov 22) after she dropped both her surnames - Chopra and Jonas' on her social media accounts.

While there has been no official statement regarding the same from Nick or Priyanka’s team, and so jumping on to any kind of conclusion will not to be right for now.

Though her fans are extremely worried if everything is fine in their personal life or not.

Priyanka and Nick will be celebrating their third wedding anniversary in December. The duo got married in in a dreamy wedding on December 1, 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Post the wedding, PeeCee changed her surname on social media by adding 'Jonas' to it.

Priyanka, who is currently in Los Angeles has celebrated the festival of Diwali at her new home with her beloved husband. The duo shared several loved-up pictures from their Diwali bash and expressed their fondness for each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her thriller web show 'Citadel', which is being created by Russo Brothers.