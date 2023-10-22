New Delhi: Renowned producer Madhu Mantena and Yogaacharya and Indian author Ira Trivedi tied the knot in the month of June this year. As it's been around 3 months since their wedding, the couples have now visited Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh to seek the blessing of Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

The adorable couple Madhu Mantena and Yogaacharya and Indian author Ira Trivedi were seen fully drenched in the divinity of Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh as they attended the Ganga Aarti. The couples were seen seeking the blessing of Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

While sharing the divine moment on his social media, the producer shared the caption, "On the banks of Ganga Mata .. our wedding celebrations and prayers continue with the blessings of Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji Maharaj, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati and family"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhu Mantena is gearing up for the highly anticipated 'Ramayana'.