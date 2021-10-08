हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit and hubby Dr Shriram Nene's unseen pic goes viral, fans love her 'no-makeup' avatar!

On Thursday, Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene shared a priceless throwback picture of the couple in their scuba diving gear which left fans in a tizzy.

Madhuri Dixit and hubby Dr Shriram Nene&#039;s unseen pic goes viral, fans love her &#039;no-makeup&#039; avatar!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Shriram Nene

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene recently took fans back in time as he shared a throwback picture of the couple on Instagram. In the picture, Madhuri and Nene looked younger than ever and were seen dressed in scuba diving gear.

Madhuri Dixit was glowing in a no-makeup look with her long luscious hair. On the other hand, Dr Shriram Nene's smile was shining bright like the sun. 

In the caption, he recalled the time the duo learnt how to scuba dive in Florida, US during summer. 

He wrote, "Nothing beats learning to scuba dive in a hot parking lot in the middle of a Florida summer. No really, the Florida Aquifer is super clear and always 70 degrees. Within minutes, Madhuri “Jacques Cousteau” Dixit was going down to a 100 ft without fear. It formed the base of many more scuba adventures all of the world. #throwbackthursday #liveurbestlife #journeytogether #DrNene"

Take a look at the post:

 

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene tied the knit in October 1999 and are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan.

After her marriage, she shifted to the US for a few years. She made her comeback to the Hindi film industry in 2007 with 'Aaja Nachle'.

 

The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer flick 'Kalank', also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan among others. She is currently seen as a judge on the reality show 'Dance Deewane'.

Known as Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit has several blockbusters to her credits with likes of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Devdas', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Khalnayak', 'Saajan', 'Tezaab', 'Beta', 'Koyla', 'Pukar', 'Prem Granth' among others

