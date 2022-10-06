NewsLifestylePeople
MADHURI DIXIT

Madhuri Dixit buys luxe apartment worth Rs 48 cr with seven car parking space, pool, gym!

Madhuri Dixit news updates: The apartment complex overlooks the Arabian Sea and includes other facilities like a swimming pool, a football pitch, gym, spa, and a club.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 07:50 AM IST|Source: IANS

Madhuri Dixit buys luxe apartment worth Rs 48 cr with seven car parking space, pool, gym!

Mumbai: Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, whose film 'Maja Ma' is all set for release on Amazon Prime on Thursday, has purchased a luxurious apartment worth Rs 48 crore in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

The plush property is part of the Indiabulls Blu project and the area of the apartment, which is on the 53rd floor of the building, is reportedly 5,384 square feet. What's more? The apartment comes with seven car parking spaces.

According to media reports, Madhuri signed the conveyance deed with the seller, Calleis Land Development Private Limited, last month when she paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.4 crore.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The apartment complex overlooks the Arabian Sea and includes other facilities like a swimming pool, a football pitch, gym, spa, and a club.

 

