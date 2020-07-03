हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saroj Khan

Madhuri Dixit devastated by loss of her guru Saroj Khan, says 'will miss you'!

Saroj Khan and superstar Madhuri Dixit's association goes back a long way. Masterji's exceptional choreography was instrumental in shaping the latter's career.

Madhuri Dixit devastated by loss of her guru Saroj Khan, says &#039;will miss you&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020, in the wee hours around 2 am. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra since June 20 after complaining of chest pain. She was 71.

Saroj Khan and superstar Madhuri Dixit's association goes back a long way. Masterji's exceptional choreography was instrumental in shaping the latter's career. On hearing about Saroj Khan's demise, Madhuri took to social media and posted a heartfelt note.

She wrote: I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji

Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan's camaraderie went on to create magic on-screen. Her blockbuster songs like 'Ek Do Teen' in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta are a few milestones in her career which helped her emerge as the numero uno choreographer in Bollywood. 

Saroj Khan had an illustrious movie career spanning four decades with over 200 movies to her credit. She started off at a young age of 3 as a child artist and later became a background dancer. 

She established herself as an independent choreographer with 1974 release 'Geeta Mera Naam' but it was only many years later in movies with Sridevi that she got recognition. 

Saroj Khan's last film was 'Kalank' (2019) in which she choreographed a song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' for Madhuri Dixit.

With her loss, an era of dance has come to an end in Bollywood - a void which can never be filled again.

May her soul rest in peace!

 

