Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit pens quarantine thoughts, suggests to choose 'experiences over things'

With the post documenting her surfing experience, Madhuri Dixit also advised to create memorable unique experiences amid lockdown.

Madhuri Dixit pens quarantine thoughts, suggests to choose &#039;experiences over things&#039;

Mumbai: Reminiscing her surfboarding experience, evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday penned her quarantine thoughts and advised to create unique experiences amid coronavirus induced lockdown.

"Take me back. Experiences shape us into who we become. Let`s use this time in lockdown to create unique experiences for ourselves & our loved ones," the `Kalank` actor captioned surfing pictures` post on Instagram.

In the pictures accompanying the post, the first picture shows Madhuri smiling as she holds her surfboard amid sea waves. On the other hand, the second picture captures she is seen floating along with the surfboard as she smiles, and enjoys her time on the seashore.

With the post documenting her surfing experience, Madhuri also advised to create memorable unique experiences amid lockdown and added, "Learn a new skill, solve puzzles, cook a meal... Once the world opens up remember to always choose #ExperiencesOverThings."

Celebrity followers including Dia Mirza liked the post that garnered more than 75 thousand likes within just minutes of being posted.

Lately, the `Dil To Pagal Hai` star has been keeping her fans updated on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos on social media platforms.

Earlier, Madhur Dixit treated her fans with an elegant throwback picture as she penned down her quarantine thoughts. 

