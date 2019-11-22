हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit posts an endearing note on 'guru' Saroj Khan's birthday

Bollywood's dancing queen Madhuri Dixit on Friday posted an endearing birthday wish for her guru and choreographer.

Madhuri Dixit posts an endearing note on 'guru' Saroj Khan's birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood's dancing queen Madhuri Dixit on Friday posted an endearing birthday wish for her guru and choreographer.

Sharing a throwback picture from the sets of Kalank, Madhuri wrote, "Happy birthday to one of my favourite people @sarojkhanofficial ji. Our journey together has been amazing and I will always be proud of the legacy you have created. You are my Guru and will always hold a very special place in my heart."

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in multi-starrer film Kalank. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu. The film was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film flopped at the Box Office,

 

Madhuri DixitSaroj KhanKalank
