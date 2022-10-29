Madonna goes BOLD on social media, strikes a nude pose!

New Delhi: American singer-songwriter Madonna, 64, never leaves a chance to astound her fans with her singing skills and style. Speaking of her style, she has been seen experimenting with bold looks over years. Recently, she went completely topless in a gold corset.

The `Ray of Light` hitmaker took to Instagram and posted two images that feature her bare breasts."Went from candy to money," Madonna captioned one of the images.

She is seen covering her breasts with a candy emoji and a bag of money emoji. She paired her gold corset with a pair of classic fishnet stockings. For her makeup, the musician wore nude-colored lipstick along with bleached eyebrows. She kept her hair long and straight, with a few braids on the top of her head.

Apart from her fashion, Madonna was recently in news for her feud with rapper Cardi B. A few days ago, Cardi B lashed out at Madonna after she suggested that her song "WAP" owed its sex-positive ethos to Madonna`s song "Material Girl", Page Six reported. "I literally payed [sic] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her ...she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth," wrote Cardi B in a now-deleted tweet, as per Page Six.

She even called Madonna a disappointment and wrote, "These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that`s why I keep to myself."

According to Madonna, her book paved the way for today`s female artists` creative expression, Page Six reported."30 years ago I published a book called `S.E.X.` In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone," Madonna wrote on Instagram, post which Cardi B expressed her anger.

And a few moments later, Cardi B revealed that all is well between her and Madonna. "I talked to Madonna ...It was beautiful ...Have a great day and drive safely yallll," wrote Cardi B on Twitter.

Madonna added, "I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will."