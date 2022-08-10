New Delhi: Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is best known for playing Bhishma Pitamah and Shaktimaan on superhit TV shows recently drew flak for his sexist comment on women. Mukesh recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, Bheeshm International with a title reading, ‘Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiya lubhati hain?

In the video shared on his Instagram, Mukesh Khanna can be seen talking about lewd social media posts. He said a person should be careful and not get swayed by random accounts online where they may be persuaded to send their nude pictures and then use it to blackmail them for money.

He said, "Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi."

He added that even he gets such lewd WhatsApp messages.

Mukesh Khanna has often hogged attention for his videos online. Earlier, he blasted Kapil Sharma alleging that his show is vulgar. He even commented on Saif Ali Khan's statement on the depiction of Ravana and justifying the abduction of Sita. Saif did issue an apology over his controversial statement. Mukesh Khanna took to Instagram and released a fresh video where he talked about Saif Ali Khan's controversy and said a simple 'sorry' is not enough.

Meanwhile, the cult show from the 90s, Shaktimaan is now all set to recreate the magic in the form of a trilogy, to be headlined by one of India’s major superstars. The studio will join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. The superhero franchise is going to be helmed by one of the country’s top filmmakers. 'Shaktimaan’, to date, remains India’s most iconic superhero brand.