Mahadev actor Mohit Raina slams news portal for reporting fake divorce news, says 'you have unnecessarily created havoc'

Mohit Raina Divorce news: In Jan this year, he surprised his fans with marriage pictures. He tied the knot with his girlfriend Aditi Sharma in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

Mahadev actor Mohit Raina slams news portal for reporting fake divorce news, says 'you have unnecessarily created havoc'

New Delhi: Popular actor Mohit Raina, who won a million hearts for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev recently schooled a news portal for carrying fake news of his divorce. Bashing the news report, the actor shared a post on his Instagram stories that read, "I wish you had checked with me before spreading baseless news. My wedding pictures are intact and All is well." In the post, he revealed that he is celebrating his first anniversary with his wife in Himachal Pradesh. "I am in Himachal Pradesh celebrating first wedding anniversary. You have unnecessarily created havoc. Please be responsible. Thank you."

Well, this is not the first time that an actor has called out a false news report. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor bashed a journalist from a famous entertainment portal for carrying out fake news on Malaika Arora's pregnancy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



In January this year, Mohit Raina surprised his fans with marriage pictures. He tied the knot with his girlfriend Aditi Sharma in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. He posted his wedding pictures and captioned it as "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit." 

On the work front, Mohit Raina was last seen in Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

