SOHUM SHAH

'Maharani' actor Sohum Shah shares his Diwali plans, says 'this Diwali is very special to me as...'

Sohum Shah, who has been in the film industry for more than a decade now, gained fame with his horror movie 'Tumbbad'.

Oct 21, 2022
  • Sohum Shah to celebrate Diwali with his family
  • The actor was last seen in the series 'Maharani'
  • He will be next seen in the film 'Sanaa'

'Maharani' actor Sohum Shah shares his Diwali plans, says 'this Diwali is very special to me as...'

New Delhi: Sohum Shah has left the masses impressed with his brilliant performance as an astute and cunning politician (Bheema Bharti) in the recently released second season of Maharani, which was eagerly awaited by his fans. As the actor is continuously busy with back-to-back shoots, he has confirmed his Diwali plans with his family and friends. 

The festivities have surrounded the world of Bollywood with many celebrities hosting Diwali parties, but amid his busy schedule, the 'Tumbbad' actor has decided to celebrate this Diwali with his family and friends in his hometown, Sri Ganganagar. 

While sharing his Diwali plans, Sohum shared, "This Diwali is very special to me as I will be in my hometown to celebrate Diwali with my family and friends. Apart from this, I am extremely grateful for the love fans and the audience has shown for Maharani 2. This has truly been a moment of the year for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who was last seen in the critically acclaimed web series 'Mahrani' has a number of projects in hand. It includes names such as Sanaa with Radhika Madan, Anthology, and Dahaad.

