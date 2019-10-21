Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: B-Town celebs cast their vote

New Delhi: Voting began for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana at 7 am on October 21. The Bhartiya Janata Party is competing with Indian National Congress for 288 seats in Maharashtra and 90 constituencies in Haryana.

People from all walks of life have cast their votes. B-Town celebs despite their busy schedules have stepped out to vote. From Aamir Khan to Madhuri Dixit, celebs were spotted at the voting booths.

#MaharashtraAssemblyElections: Ritesh Deshmukh, his wife Genelia D'Souza & family cast their votes at a polling booth in Latur. His brothers Amit Deshmukh & Dhiraj Deshmukh are contesting polls as Congress candidates from Latur city & Latur rural constituencies, respectively. pic.twitter.com/U9zA9ozZwp — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Mumbai: Actor Madhuri Dixit leaves after casting her vote at a polling booth in Bandra(West) #MaharashtraElections2019 pic.twitter.com/BwiFmUsCin

Mumbai: Former tennis player Mahesh Bhupati, wife and actor Lara Dutta after casting their vote at a polling booth in Bandra(West) #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/IFy8jc5MNS

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in Bandra(West), says 'I appeal to all citizens of Maharashtra to come out and vote in large numbers'. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/3VwbrEm3LM

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to come out and vote. He tweeted, "Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers.