Maharashtra assembly elections 2019

Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: B-Town celebs cast their vote

Voting began for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana at 7 am on October 21. The Bhartiya Janata Party is competing with Indian National Congress for 288 seats in Maharashtra and 90 constituencies in Haryana.

New Delhi: Voting began for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana at 7 am on October 21. The Bhartiya Janata Party is competing with Indian National Congress for 288 seats in Maharashtra and 90 constituencies in Haryana.

People from all walks of life have cast their votes. B-Town celebs despite their busy schedules have stepped out to vote. From Aamir Khan to Madhuri Dixit, celebs were spotted at the voting booths.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to come out and vote. He tweeted, "Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers.

Tags:
Maharashtra assembly elections 2019Bhartiya Janata PartyIndian National CongressAamir khan
