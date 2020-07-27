Never promoted nepotism, met Sushant Singh Rajput just twice: Mahesh Bhatt to Mumbai Police

New Delhi: In his statement to the Mumbai Police on Monday in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said that he had met the late actor a couple of times only. He also told the cops that the duo never had any discussion on doing a film together.

"I have given always given a chance to new talents and never promoted nepotism," Mahesh Bhatt said, adding, "I met Sushant first in August 2018 and then in January 2020. We never had any conversation on signing him for my film."

While in 2018, Sushant had tweeted about Mahesh Bhatt's new book and said he wanted to meet the filmmaker.

Mahesh Bhatt also said that he knew Sushant through actress Rhea Chakraborty and the late star had expressed his desire to work with the filmmaker. Mahesh Bhatt was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Sunday and was asked to record his statement at the Bandra Police station this afternoon.

After Mahesh Bhatt had cast Rhea in ‘Jalebi’, he met the actor through her. Mahesh Bhatt also added that Rhea considered him her guru after she was signed for 'Jalebi'.

Mahesh Bhatt mentioned that he did not think of making a film with Sushant, but the actor had expressed his desire to work with the filmmaker irrespective of the role.

According to sources, when Mahesh Bhatt was asked about his forthcoming film ‘Sadak 2’, he said that the star cast was already decided and they never spoke about giving a role to Sushant in it. Neither Sushant nor Rhea were approached for the film ever, he added.

Meanwhile, the cops did not interrogate him over his close associate Suhrita Das' now-deleted Facebook post and neither was she present at the police station.

So far, 38 people have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in Sushant’s case. On Tuesday, Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta will record his statement with the cops.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.