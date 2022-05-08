New Delhi: Actress Mahhi Vij had a harrowing experience recently when she headed out in her car with her daughter Tara. She penned a note and shared a video of the incident on her Twitter handle and even tagged Mumbai Police to seek assistance in finding the man that allegedly verbally assaulted her.

Mahhi said that a person banged into her car and then got abusive. The man's wife also joined him and started getting aggresive. She appealed to Mumbai Police to find the man tagging him as a 'threat'. More than herself, Mahhi was worried about her daughter Tara who was present in the car.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us."

See her post:

This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us pic.twitter.com/XtQbt1rFbd — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 7, 2022

Mahhi is a popular face of the Television industry. She is famous for her shows including- ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan,’ ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Laal Ishq’ to name a few. She made her film debut with the Malayalam flick 'Aparichithan' with superstar Mammootty.

On the personal front, Mahhi is married to actor Jay Bhanushali. The couple had participated in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 5' and won.