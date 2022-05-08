हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij says she got rape threats from man during harrowing road incident - Watch video

Actress Mahhi Vij spoke about her horrific experience with a couple on the road in a tweet and appealed to Mumbai Police in identifying them.

Mahhi Vij says she got rape threats from man during harrowing road incident - Watch video
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mahhi Vij had a harrowing experience recently when she headed out in her car with her daughter Tara. She penned a note and shared a video of the incident on her Twitter handle and even tagged Mumbai Police to seek assistance in finding the man that allegedly verbally assaulted her.

Mahhi said that a person banged into her car and then got abusive. The man's wife also joined him and started getting aggresive. She appealed to Mumbai Police to find the man tagging him as a 'threat'. More than herself, Mahhi was worried about her daughter Tara who was present in the car.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us."

See her post:

 

Mahhi is a popular face of the Television industry. She is famous for her shows including- ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan,’ ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Laal Ishq’ to name a few. She made her film debut with the Malayalam flick 'Aparichithan' with superstar Mammootty.

On the personal front, Mahhi is married to actor Jay Bhanushali. The couple had participated in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 5' and won.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahhi VijMahhi Vij twitterJay BhanushaliMahhi Vij daughterMahhi Vij controversial
Next
Story

Smriti Irani praises her mother's 'let's fight back' attitude amid financial struggles

Must Watch

PT44S

Two Lashkar terrorists have been encountered in Kulgam