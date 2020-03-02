Mahie Gill wishes to reunite with 'Dev.D' maker Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Mahie Gill shot to fame playing the modern-day Paro in Anurag Kashyap's new-age "Devdas" adaptation of 2009. She says she wishes to work with the filmmaker again but is too introverted to convey her interest to him.

"If I analyse it you might just find it weird. I am an introverted person who does not do much PR exercise to maintain visibility, at a time when people are doing more PR than actual work. At the same time I am passionate about work. This is a weird combination that I have as an actor. No matter what films and projects I get, I have earned my fame from the film 'Dev D'. I admire Anurag Kashyap as a filmmaker and wish to collaborate in future. But I do not know how to tell him that. There are several other filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bharadwaj, Anurag Basu and so many of them I wish to work with," Mahie told IANS.

"I feel if I call them to say, 'give me work, I want to collaborate with you', I would be bothering them. I am socially awkward and that is why I only get work in an organic manner," said the actress who plays a crucial character in her latest release "Doordarshan".

Mahie has impressed with roles in films such as "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster", "Gulaal", "Paan Singh Tomar" and web series such as "Apharan: Sabka Katega" and "Posham Pa".

Asked to choose one character of hers that has created an impact in her mind, she replied: "Usually, I am a happy-go-lucky person and really do not get a hangover of my characters once shooting is over. But so far, there have been a few roles that emotionally took a toll. One of them was 'Posham Pa', where a mother is a serial killer, and that is her profession! There was another film called 'Not A Love Story' and that was another character that impacted me badly," shared the actress.