Mahie Gill wishes to reunite with 'Dev.D' maker Anurag Kashyap

Mahie has impressed with roles in films such as "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster", "Gulaal", "Paan Singh Tomar" and web series such as "Apharan: Sabka Katega" and "Posham Pa". 

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Mahie Gill shot to fame playing the modern-day Paro in Anurag Kashyap's new-age "Devdas" adaptation of 2009. She says she wishes to work with the filmmaker again but is too introverted to convey her interest to him.

"If I analyse it you might just find it weird. I am an introverted person who does not do much PR exercise to maintain visibility, at a time when people are doing more PR than actual work. At the same time I am passionate about work. This is a weird combination that I have as an actor. No matter what films and projects I get, I have earned my fame from the film 'Dev D'. I admire Anurag Kashyap as a filmmaker and wish to collaborate in future. But I do not know how to tell him that. There are several other filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bharadwaj, Anurag Basu and so many of them I wish to work with," Mahie told IANS.

"I feel if I call them to say, 'give me work, I want to collaborate with you', I would be bothering them. I am socially awkward and that is why I only get work in an organic manner," said the actress who plays a crucial character in her latest release "Doordarshan".

Mahie has impressed with roles in films such as "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster", "Gulaal", "Paan Singh Tomar" and web series such as "Apharan: Sabka Katega" and "Posham Pa". 

Asked to choose one character of hers that has created an impact in her mind, she replied: "Usually, I am a happy-go-lucky person and really do not get a hangover of my characters once shooting is over. But so far, there have been a few roles that emotionally took a toll. One of them was 'Posham Pa', where a mother is a serial killer, and that is her profession! There was another film called 'Not A Love Story' and that was another character that impacted me badly," shared the actress.

 

 

