Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry opens up on change in Bollywood, says earlier 'people only wanted a virgin who had not kissed'

Mahima Chaudhry made a sensational entry into Bollywood in the 1997 release Pardes and became an overnight star.

Mahima Chaudhry opens up on change in Bollywood, says earlier &#039;people only wanted a virgin who had not kissed&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mahima Chaudhry might have been missing in action on-screen for a long time but her fans still adore her for being herself and not really shying away from speaking her mind. Pardes star in her recent interview opened up on how Bollywood has changed now for female actors. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mahima Chaudhry said, "I think the industry is getting to a position where female actors are also calling the shots. They getter better parts, better pay, endorsements, they’re at a great and much powerful position. They have a longer shelf life than before."

Talking about the earlier days, Mahima added, "The minute you started dating someone, people would write you off because they only wanted a virgin who had not kissed. If you were dating someone, it was like, ‘Oh! She’s dating!’. If you were married, then forget it, your career was over, and if you had a child, it was like absolutely over."

"Earlier, it was either-or, but now, you can continue with both. Now, people are accepting women in different kinds of roles, even romantic ones post her becoming a mother or wife. Her personal life is celebrated. Even the men used to hide their before, a lot of them. Post their film’s release or many years later, we got to know so and so was married."

The actress made a sensational entry into Bollywood in the 1997 release Pardes and became an overnight star. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film was a huge hit starring Shah Rukh Khan and Apurva Agnihotri in the lead roles. 

She got married to Bobby Mukherji in 2006 and later divorced in 2013. The couple has a daughter named Ariana. The actress is a single mother and did not re-marry. 

 

