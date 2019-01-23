हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan's workout video gives major fitness inspiration—Watch

A video has gone viral on the internet which has both stunning actresses working out together.

Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan&#039;s workout video gives major fitness inspiration—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actresses Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan are known to be fitness enthusiasts and are often clicked outside their gym. Looks like the two are the latest 'gym buddies' of the town as a video has gone viral on the internet which has both stunning actresses working out together.

Check out the video here, as shared by Malaika on her Instagram handle:

For all those looking for some fitness motivation, this video is unmissable!

Malaika is the talk of the town these days owing to her alleged relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Reports are that things are getting serious between the two and they might even tie the knot soon. While neither Malaika nor Arjun have confirmed relationship rumours, their Instagram banters and frequent dinner dates tell us that there is more than what meets the eye.

Coming to Sara, the gorgeous young actress has received a warm welcome in the film industry. Sara made her debut with 'Kedarnath' in December 2018 and also starred in 'Simmba' in the same month. Both her films performed well at the box office and she enjoys a massive fan following.

After watching Sara and Malaika work out, we wonder if we will see the two actresses hanging out together more often?

