Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor flock to Goa to ring in New Year, see pics

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are vacationing in Goa to ring in the New Year. The duo is a much-talked about star couple with a high-fan following. Taking to Instagram, the couple who are enjoying the holidays with Malaika’s sister and actress Amrita dropped pictures from their beach fun.

Malaika posted a picture in which the sister duo can be seen chilling on the beach in their breezy outfits. She captioned the post as, “Sunshine duo .... @amuaroraofficial #sunnydaysrhereagain."

Have a look at her post:

Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika also shared a group selfie from the beach in their Instagram stories.

On Christmas, Malaika had posted photographs with her family from the bash, all dressed in matching red-hued outfits and Santa Claus hats. Her post read, “Merry Christmas .... I pray for love, peace, good health n a better tomorrow.”

A look at Malaika’s Christmas celebrations:

Earlier in September, Malaika and Arjun had tested positive for COVID-19. Malaika had told in an interview that the duo had spent the lockdown together.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Pawan Kripalani’s ‘Bhoot Police’ with Saif Ali Khan and Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Parineeti Chopra.