हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor flock to Goa to ring in New Year, see pics

The duo is a much-talked about star couple with a high-fan following. Taking to Instagram, the couple who are enjoying the holidays with Malaika’s sister and actress Amrita dropped pictures from their beach fun.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor flock to Goa to ring in New Year, see pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are vacationing in Goa to ring in the New Year. The duo is a much-talked about star couple with a high-fan following. Taking to Instagram, the couple who are enjoying the holidays with Malaika’s sister and actress Amrita dropped pictures from their beach fun.

Malaika posted a picture in which the sister duo can be seen chilling on the beach in their breezy outfits. She captioned the post as, “Sunshine duo .... @amuaroraofficial #sunnydaysrhereagain." 

Have a look at her post:

 

Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika also shared a group selfie from the beach in their Instagram stories.

On Christmas, Malaika had posted photographs with her family from the bash, all dressed in matching red-hued outfits and Santa Claus hats. Her post read, “Merry Christmas .... I pray for love, peace, good health n a better tomorrow.”

A look at Malaika’s Christmas celebrations:

 

Earlier in September, Malaika and Arjun had tested positive for COVID-19. Malaika had told in an interview that the duo had spent the lockdown together.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Pawan Kripalani’s ‘Bhoot Police’ with Saif Ali Khan and Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Parineeti Chopra. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Malaika AroraArjun KapoorAmrita RaoCOVID-19New Year 2021
Next
Story

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A look at the superstar’s best performances
  • 1,01,87,850Confirmed
  • 1,47,622Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M36S

Amit Shah reached Kamakhya Mandir in Guwahati