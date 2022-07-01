NewsLifestylePeople
MALAIKA ARORA TROLLED

Malaika Arora BRUTALLY trolled for wearing oversized jacket with a bustier top at airport, haters ask 'is it snowing in Mumbai?'

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are back from their dreamy Parisian holiday. Arjun's birthday was celebrated at the picturesque city and the duo shared romantic pictures on social media, leaving fans elated. They landed in Mumbai a day back and like a good protective boyfriend, Arjun did manage to keep the crowd off Malla at the airport. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Trending Photos

Malaika Arora BRUTALLY trolled for wearing oversized jacket with a bustier top at airport, haters ask 'is it snowing in Mumbai?'

New Delhi: Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are back from their dreamy Parisian holiday. Arjun's birthday was celebrated at the picturesque city and the duo shared romantic pictures on social media, leaving fans elated. They landed in Mumbai a day back and like a good protective boyfriend, Arjun did manage to keep the crowd off Malla at the airport. 

MALAIKA BRUTALLY TROLLED FOR AIRPORT LOOK

While Arjun kept it casual with a black sweatshirt and pants along with a beanie, ladylove Malaika faced some trolls online for her pantsuit appearance. She wore a light tan colour pantsuit along with a white bustier top. However, trolls attacked for wearing a baggy blazer and some even pointed out why celebs are wearing winter clothes in summer. 

Check the comments here: 

The stunner runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. Meanwhile, Arjun is looking forward to his latest outing Ek Villain 2. The Mohit Suri film stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in the lead roles and will hit the screens on July 29, 2022. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Ek Villain 2 trailer dropped online and has received a warm reception from fans. He also has Kuttey starring Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu.

 

malaika arora trolledMalaika AroraArjun KapoorMalaika Arora Arjun KapoorMalaika newsMalaika Arora pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's link with Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Terrorism also has a religion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Big decision to ban single-use plastic
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?