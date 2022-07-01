New Delhi: Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are back from their dreamy Parisian holiday. Arjun's birthday was celebrated at the picturesque city and the duo shared romantic pictures on social media, leaving fans elated. They landed in Mumbai a day back and like a good protective boyfriend, Arjun did manage to keep the crowd off Malla at the airport.

MALAIKA BRUTALLY TROLLED FOR AIRPORT LOOK

While Arjun kept it casual with a black sweatshirt and pants along with a beanie, ladylove Malaika faced some trolls online for her pantsuit appearance. She wore a light tan colour pantsuit along with a white bustier top. However, trolls attacked for wearing a baggy blazer and some even pointed out why celebs are wearing winter clothes in summer.

Check the comments here:

The stunner runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. Meanwhile, Arjun is looking forward to his latest outing Ek Villain 2. The Mohit Suri film stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in the lead roles and will hit the screens on July 29, 2022.

Ek Villain 2 trailer dropped online and has received a warm reception from fans. He also has Kuttey starring Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu.