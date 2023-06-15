Watch: Malaika Arora Brutally Trolled For Wearing Fiery Orange Gym Tights And Bralette To Yoga Studio

New Delhi: Glam diva Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast, who never really misses out on her workout routines. On her usual day, Malla was spotted walking towards her yoga studio in Mumbai wearing fiery orange tights and a bralette while she was busy talking to someone on the phone. Paps captured the star and she happily waved at them before moving ahead with her work.

MALAIKA ARORA TROLLED

Malaika is not new to trolling online. Time and again, haters have posted nasty comments about her personal life or the way she dresses up. This time, she got trolled for flaunting her hot-bod in a pop colour. One user wrote: Besharam rang pehna hai. Another one commented: Kaan pe phone jhutha lga leti h ye dikhane k liye kitna busy h.

MALAIKA DATING ARJUN KAPOOR

Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. She was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan but they got divorced in 2016. The couple continues to stay friends and are co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. She was seen in Moving In With Malaika - a show which gave fans an exclusive insight into her personal life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Malla on her show did talk about dating a younger man.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga Centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

Meanwhile, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.