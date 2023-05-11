Malaika Arora Grabs Eyeballs In Sexy Red Plunging Gown, Fans Call Her 'Fabulous'

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is an actress and dancer who needs no introduction. Be it her looks, her fitness levels, or her dance, she never fails to amaze her fans. Each time the actress drops pictures on social media, she leaves everyone completely stunned. Malla is definitely one of those actresses who are aging in reverse. On Wednesday, the actress dropped a series of clicks in a plunging red gown and fans are in love.

Malaika took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of drop-dead gorgeous clicks while posing in a sexy red gown with a plunging neckline. She tied her hair into a neat bun and complete the look with silver earrings. They attended an event in Mumbai with beau Arjun Kapoor, the couple totally slayed the look and these pictures have left netizens dropping heart-eye and love emojis.

The pictures have left fans wondering if Malaika Arora is aging backward. Soon after she shared the post on social media, fans flooded the comment section complimenting her. One wrote, 'Your fitness is so admirable,' another user commented, 'Self-love is very important in today’s time You are an inspiration to all of us.' One called her 'Fabulous.'

Malla is very active on social media and keeps sharing her jaw-dropping clicks with fans. She indeed does the justice with the quote 'Aging like a fine wine.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ with Guru Randhawa. She was also seen in her debut show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ which gave her fans an insight into her personal life. Apart from this, Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the personal front, Malaika has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for quite some time now. The two often go out on vacations at exotic destinations together and share photos with each other on social media. Recently, they had gone on a trip to Berlin and Austria.