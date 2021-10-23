Malaika looks HOT in short white dress, celebrates birthday at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's house - Watch

New Delhi: The stunning B-Town beauty Malaika Arora celebrates her birthday on October 23 and to usher in her special day, the gorgeous face was spotted at beau Arjun Kapoor's house last night. Malla, as she is fondly called by near and dear ones was papped looking smoking hot in white.

Malaika Arora was a short white dress looking absolutely ravishing and even greeted the paps on duty waiting to catch a glimpse of her. Watch video of entering Arjun's building which was shared online by a celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

On the work front, Malaika is these days seen judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancers with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.