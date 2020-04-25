हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is loving the sun on her skin and wind in her hair in this mesmerising morning selfie!

The diva is dating Bollywood hunk of an actor Arjun Kapoor currently and the two look adorable together. 

Malaika Arora is loving the sun on her skin and wind in her hair in this mesmerising morning selfie!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Malaika Arora, like all of us these days is practising social distancing amid the nationwide lockdown to fight against coronavirus. The diva has shared her morning sun-kissed selfie looking simply fab. But it is her caption which has totally got us!

Malaika wrote: Another week goes by... wondering wat awaits us....but for now loving the sun on my skin n the wind in my hair n the comfort of knowing that I have a roof over my head with my loved ones .#gratitudeonly #staypositive #stayhomestaysafe #inthistogether

The diva is dating Bollywood hunk of an actor Arjun Kapoor currently and the two look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

Malaika is majorly into fitness and yoga. The glam diva runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

 

Malaika AroraMalaika Arora picslockdownArjun Kapoor
