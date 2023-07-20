Malaika Arora Savours Delectable Delicacies in Sri Lanka — Check Photos

Malaika Arora’s ethereal beauty can make anyone fall short of words. The 49-year-old actress continues to woo the audience with her charm and grace. Malaika, who is known for following a strict diet to stay healthy and fit, often treats her fans to a glimpse of what she consumes on a daily basis or on various other occasions. The actress is currently in Colombo. She, along with Dino Morea, was one of the judges of Mrs. India INC season 4 grand finale. After fulfilling her work commitments, Malaika went to relish her favourite dishes.

Malaika Arora’s Culinary Adventure

In the first one, Malaika Arora shared a photograph of the hoppers that were beautifully placed in a wooden basket. “When in Sri Lanka, hoppers are a must,” read the text added with the picture. Hoppers are pancakes in bowl-shaped form. Prepared in hopper pans using fermented rice flour and coconut milk, hoppers are thick but crispy.



cre Trending Stories

Next came the best part. The actress, a few hours later, also shared a picture of her another meal from the day. Guess what? It was a South Indian Thali that consisted of a crispy paper-thin dosa placed right in the center. It was surrounded by sambhar, tomato chutney, and a mix of vegetables. Sharing this picture, Malaika wrote, “N my love for thalis continue”.

Malaika Arora Turns ‘Barbie Arora’

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has also left the internet mesmerised with her drool-worthy pictures from the event. The actress joined the Barbie trend to attend the event and slayed every bit in a stunning hot pink gown. Sharing the pictures, she called herself “Barbie Arora.”

Prior to Sri Lanka, Malaika Arora flew to Azerbaijan's capital city, Baku, with her girl gang. The pictures of her trip with her gal pals garnered a lot of attention. While she shared a bunch of pictures enjoying her gala time, her posts would have been surely incomplete without some food adventures. Therefore, she also shared a glimpse of some binge-eating sessions.

Malaika Arora was last seen in Moving In With Malaika, which uncovers the actress’ battles with trolls while managing her personal and professional life.