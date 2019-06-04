close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looks effortlessly chic as she hits gym with sister Amrita — Pics

A fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora never skips her workout session and her pictures are poof.

Malaika Arora looks effortlessly chic as she hits gym with sister Amrita — Pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

The 'Munni' of Bollywood, Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest celebrities from the tinsel town. Over the years, the actress-producer has somehow started to age in reverse and has started to look better than ever. On Tuesday, the svelte beauty was captured making a stylish exit outside her Bandra gym.

The glam diva was spotted in an all-black stylish gym wear as she flaunted her hourglass figure in the outfit. This time, the sizzling beauty was accompanied by her sister Amrita Arora Ladakh.

Take a look at her photos below. 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Malla, as she is fondly called by her friends, has a solid 8.7 million followers backing her on Instagram. Her fans eagerly wait for her fresh posts and videos. 

When not shooting, Malaika loves to spend her time sweating it out at her gym. She is known to be a major fitness freak and is often clicked outside her gym or yoga centre. Malaika has also launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai.

Apart from being a social media sensation, Malaika has been making headlines for her relationship with Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor. Their Instagram banters and frequent dinner dates speak out loud that things are getting serious between the two and that they may even tie the knot this year. 

 

Tags:
Malaika AroraArjun KapoorSalman KhanBollywoodArbaaz Khan
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon's latest photoshoot pics are breaking the internet—See inside

Must Watch

PT2M8S

Zee News Exclusive: Prakash Javadekar promises to tackle fake news