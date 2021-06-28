Malaika Arora makes me look good, says Arjun Kapoor

New Delhi: A few days after his birthday, actor Arjun Kapoor, on Monday, thanked his fans, family, friends, colleagues, and his 'baby' Malaika Arora for standing by his side always.

"Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch... What a difference a year makes... A year ago I was deflated, tired and confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour and determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me and cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family and my baby thank you for standing by my side," he wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a picture of him clicked by none other than his girlfriend Malaika.

Arjun's Instagram post garnered several likes and comments. "Ahem ahem...love is in air," a user commented. "Cute smile," another one wrote.

Arjun had turned 36 last week. On his birthday, he even threw a birthday bash for his close friends and family members in Mumbai.

On the work front, Arjun whose last release was 'Sardar ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline.