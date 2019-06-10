Malaika Arora pays hugh-hush visit to Bandra clinic, sans Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has been making quite a few appearances of late and the lady never fails to attract eyeballs everytime she steps out in sun. Malaika is quite a stunner and has been a fashion trendsetter for a long time. She is also regarded as one of the most stylish celebrities of B-Town.

Apart from being a social media sensation, she has been in the news for her relationship with Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor. Speculations of the duo tying the knot this year have been going on for a while now. And though Arjun recently came out in the open and admitted to being in a relationship with Malaika, he has yet to speak on his marriage plans with her.

And while we continue to wait for an official confirmation of her wedding, the 'Chamma Chamma' girl was on Monday clicked outside a clinic in Bandra.

Malaika sported an all-white maxi-dress outfit and looked stylish as usual. She had her hair tied in a neat low bun and completed her look with round sunnies. She was seen carrying a paper bag with 'The Ageless Clinic' mentioned on it.

Take a look at her pictures:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Malaika was clicked arriving solo at the clinic this year. In March this year, her beau Arjun had accompanied her to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai suburbs. However, the reason of their visit to the hospital remains unknown.

Malla, as she is fondly called by her friends, has a solid 8.7 million followers backing her on Instagram. Her fans eagerly wait for her fresh posts and videos.

When not shooting, Malaika loves to spend her time sweating it out at her gym. She is known to be a major fitness freak and is often clicked outside her gym or yoga centre. Malaika has also launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai.