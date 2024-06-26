New Delhi: Actress Malaika Arora posts a cryptic post about trust on Arjun Kapoor's birthday. Amid Breakup rumors, the actress didn't attend Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash on Tuesday. While Malaika has not publicly wished Arjun a happy birthday, she recently shared on her Instagram stories about valuing trustworthy individuals.

The post read, 'I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed & my back turned' Malaika shared the post without a caption.

Have A Look At The Post :

Earlier, a report by news agency IANS claimed their breakup and said, "Going by Arjun’s body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other."

In 2018, rumors about the two dating began to circulate after they were seen together at a fashion show. The couple confirmed their relationship on Malaika’s 45th birthday. After making it Instagram official, the two were often seen holidaying together, making appearances at events, and even spending time with each other’s families.

The actress' manager has confirmed that she is still dating Arjun and the rumours claiming they have parted ways are false. She told India Today, "No no. All rumours.''