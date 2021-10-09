Malaika Arora recalls when her 'tears didn't stop', pens note on mental health struggle

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora opened up on her mental health struggles in a recent Instagram post, ahead of World Mental Health Day 2021 which is on Sunday (October 10).

She spoke about how she would uncontrollably cry during her first few yoga classes which was when she realised that she wasn't bulletproof or emotion-proof.

In a motivating message, she said that she managed to survive the storm within her.

She wrote, "Tomorrow, the 10th of October is World Mental Health Day: Here is a little confession. I thought I was bulletproof until it hit me that I wasn't emotion proof. My mind started to play games with me the rules of which I didn't know. I survived because of yoga. My breaking point came on a day while I was in my first few yoga classes and my tears didn't stop. I SURVIVED THE STORM WITHIN ME. I will never call myself bullet proof because none of us are. I will call myself stable and in the path of continuously wanting to become mentally, physically & emotionally healthy. This is #mySARVAstory. Write to us with your story because ‘we are listening’."

Take a look at her post:

Malaika is majorly into fitness and yoga. The glam girl runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the work front, she will be seen as a co-judge in India’s Best Dancer - Season 2. Produced by Frames Production Company, India’s Best Dancer - Season 2 will premiere on October 16, 2021, and will air every Sat-Sun at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.