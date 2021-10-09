I got really scared for a second: Malaika Arora on dance show contestant touching her cheeks

New Delhi: Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur will be seen as co-judges on the dance reality show - India's Best Dancers fresh season. At the launch event held this Friday, Malaika was asked how she felt when a contestant on the show touched her cheeks.

Hindustan Times quoted Malla as saying, "Yes I was a bit frightened because these are COVID times. He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was a bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitised."

Adding to it, Terence said, "Every time I see them, I say ‘wow’", to which Geeta Kapur quipped, "It is very rare because she is such a big personality, who will go and directly touch her cheeks? Even we don't have such courage, he actually had the guts to do it, I think that was very sweet."

After the roaring success of the first season, India’s Best Dancer - Season 2 intends to find #BestKaNextAvatar. Produced by Frames Production Company, India’s Best Dancer - Season 2 will premiere on October 16, 2021, and will air every Sat-Sun at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Talking about the show, Malaika said: "Each time that I feel I have seen it all when it comes to dancing, shows like India’s Best Dancer prove me wrong! What we have seen so far in terms of the participants is simply mind blowing and I am glad to be associated with the show. It certainly makes my job difficult as a judge, but it’s a learning experience for me to witness such passionate dancers and be a small part of their journey. Geeta, Terence and I share a great bond and its always a pleasure to share the panel with them. Together, the three of us will scrutinize the talent basis our areas of expertise and find #BestKaNextAvtar this season."

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will helm the mantle as judges.