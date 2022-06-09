हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora reveals how son Arhaan Khan was 'howling on phone' after her car accident

In April this year, Malaika Arora met with an accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway and was admitted to a hospital, kept under observation. The model-actress was travelling with her driver and bodyguard.

Malaika Arora reveals how son Arhaan Khan was &#039;howling on phone&#039; after her car accident

New Delhi: Malaika Arora in her latest interview recalled how her son Arhaan Khan, who is studying abroad got extremely worried after learning about her car accident. She revealed that Arhaan was keen to immediately fly to India, and broke down over the phone.  

In an interview with Times of India, Malaika said, "I had just come back after seeing Arhaan. It had just been 48 hours and the incident happened. I was on work in the US and he had a spring break. So we also spent a lot of time together. After my accident, he was howling on the phone, and he was worried and just ready to hop on to the next flight. What do you expect from a kid in such a situation, especially when he’s miles away from home?"

"Everyone was talking to him but he didn’t want to believe anyone. His friends had called and told him things. He had no clue of the extent of damage that I had suffered. He only wanted to be sure that I was fine. Although he was told everything about my surgery and recovery, he didn’t believe anyone. He thought everyone was merely pacifying him. We were both not at peace till we hadn’t spoken. I knew he was aware of what had happened, and once I got off sedation, I spoke to him and assured him that I was okay. Life is so fragile and weird. One minute, you are bouncing and the next minute, you can come that close to death," she added.

For the uninitiated, in April this year, Malaika met with an accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway and was admitted to a hospital, kept under observation. She came home the same day after sustaining a few injuries. The model-actress was travelling with her driver and bodyguard.

Arhaan is Malaika's son from former husband Arbaaz Khan. The two continue to co-parent their child and have remained friends after separation. 

 

