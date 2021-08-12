Malaika Arora reveals she and son Arhaan have talked about her adopting a girl child someday!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora recently revealed that she's discussed adopting a girl child with her son Arhaan in the past. In an interview, she expressed that she's always wanted a daughter to do classic, girly activities with her.

Earlier, when Malaika had appeared on Super Dancer 4, she had met a kid Florina who impressed her with her dancing prowess. She revealed that she would love to have a daughter after being floored by Florina's performance.

She told ETimes, "For any mother, it’s so beautifully overwhelming to be around kids. Florina tugged at my heartstrings. Her performance and the way she is struck a chord with me deep down. I come from a family full of girls and now, we all have boys, largely. So, I do miss having a girl child. I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter."

"That’s a running sentiment in my heart. I have a girl sibling, and we’re so typical in the sense that we’ll share everything and watch each other’s backs. The way Florina danced, it just made me so emotional that day; I wished I had a daughter whom I could dress up and do all those silly things with," she added.

Surprisingly, the actress has discussed this desire of hers with her son Arhaan. The two have even spoken about adopting a girl child in the future and give her a family.

Malaika revealed, "I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home. We talk about everything, and this is one of the many zillion topics that we have chatted about, but there are no plans."

On the work front, Malaika will be seen judging the reality show Supermodel Of The Year along with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.