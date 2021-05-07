When Malaika Arora hugged Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestant and said I always wished to have a daughter! Deets inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was smitten by the dance act of a young contestant named Florina Gogoi, so much so that she expressed her wish to have a daughter.

New Delhi: The ultimate style diva, Malaika Arora will soon be seen as a special guest on the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 which is currently judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. The stunner was wowed by the performances of young participants on the show. 

Malaika Arora was smitten by the dance act of a young contestant named Florina Gogoi, so much so that she expressed her wish to have a daughter, reported Bollywood Life.com. Florina danced to a peppy Disco Station song, sung by the legendary Asha Bhosle. 

Bollywood Life.com report said, Malaika liked Florina's performance and said, "Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya? I have a son at home... From a long time, I have been saying, 'kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti'. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!" 

Malaika even grooved on stage with the little one. 

Meanwhile, Malla, who is a fitness enthusiast has been promoting holistic living and yoga on her social media handles. She is co-parenting her son Arhaan with former husband Arbaaz Khan. 

The gorgeous diva is dating Arjun Kapoor at present and the two are often spotted together. 

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

 

