Malaika Arora’s Fancy Train Trip Could Spark Your Next Indian Journey

Malaika Arora, famed for her style and glamour, recently shared a picture of her lavish train ride across India on Instagram. In a snapshot of her enjoying a moment on a train’s lower berth, complete with a beauty mask and her phone in hand, she showed how you can travel in both comfort and style, even on long train rides. Her caption, “Make it Posh,” captures the idea of adding a touch of luxury to what might seem like a simple journey.

Here are 10 reasons to consider travelling by train across India:

1. Stunning Views

Riding a train in India gives you access to some incredible sights. Routes like the Konkan Railway and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway are especially known for their beautiful views, allowing you to soak in nature like never before.

2. A Cultural Experience on the Move

Travelling by train in India feels like being part of a moving cultural display. The train’s rhythmic motion sweeps you through areas filled with varied traditions, languages, and festivals. Along the way, you can meet locals, exchange stories, and try local dishes, all while experiencing the lively culture of India.

3. A Journey Through Time

India’s railway system is steeped in history. From the grand forts of Rajasthan to the colonial charm found in Shimla, every stop along the way presents a chance to explore the rich history of the country.

4. Relaxed and Connected Travel

India has one of the largest railway networks in the world, reaching even the most secluded regions. With different classes of trains—from sleeper coaches to plush AC compartments—you can pick how comfortable you want to be. Whether you prefer traveling in luxury or on a budget, train journeys let you experience the essence of India while staying relaxed and connected.

5. Budget-Friendly Travel

Traveling by train in India is not just beautiful, but also budget-friendly. With various ticket options available, you can explore different parts of India without spending a fortune. Whether you choose AC or sleeper class, train travel offers a wallet-friendly way to discover the country.

6. A Food Lover’s Heaven

One of the best parts of train travel in India is the food. Each area has its own unique flavors, from spicy biryanis to sweet jalebis. Onboard meals and food vendors at stations serve a variety of local dishes, turning your train ride into a delightful culinary journey.

7. A Peek into Everyday Life

Train travel in India gives you a wonderful chance to see local life up close. As you pass through bustling markets, tranquil villages, and lively cities, each stop allows you to connect with fellow travelers and learn about the different communities across the country.

8. Earth-Friendly Travel

In today’s world, where being eco-conscious matters, train travel shines as a sustainable choice. Compared to flying or driving, trains have a much smaller carbon footprint, making it a great way to explore India while caring for the planet.

9. Beautiful Stations

Indian railway stations are often architectural gems. From the striking Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai to the picturesque hilltop Shimla Railway Station, each station has its charm and adds something special to your adventure.

10. Enchanting Sunrises and Sunsets

There’s something magical about train travel, especially when you catch a sunrise or sunset. Whether it’s watching the sunset over the Arabian Sea or rising behind the Himalayas, these moments bring peace and create lasting memories on your journey.

Whether you’re a fashionista like Malaika Arora or someone travelling solo, a train journey across India is so much more than just getting from point A to point B. It’s a rich experience that allows you to connect with the country’s culture, natural beauty, and history. So pack your bags, get your ticket, and let the gentle sound of the tracks lead you on an amazing Indian adventure.