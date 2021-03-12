Malaika Arora sets the internet on fire with her ‘beach bum’ pic

New Delhi: Malaika Arora made fans go gaga over her beach picture in which she can be seen flaunting her perfect physique.

Malaika took to Instagram to share a picture of herself dressed in black beachwear. In the picture, the dancer has her back facing the camera. The location of the beach picture remains unclear although.

Take a look at her post:

Her fans as well as her celeb friends dropped fire emoticons on her post.

Malaika is a fitness and yoga enthusiast, whose pictures and videos often go viral. Check out her breathtaking posts:

Malaika rang in the New Year in Goa along with partner, actor Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora. She had also flown to the Maldives with Arjun in 2019 to celebrate the latter’s birthday. The couple had made their relationship official then and also posted pictures on their social media.

Malaika and Arjun regularly post loved-up pictures with each other. They are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and after frequently clicked together on outings.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' co-starring Parineeti Chopra. He also has comedy-horror film 'Bhoot Police' co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the pipeline. He also has ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ with Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta slated for a Netflix release.