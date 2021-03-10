New mommy Kareena Kapoor is ‘ready for more burp cloths and diapers’, gets BFF Malaika Arora's approval

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor posted a drop-dead gorgeous picture of herself flaunting her new hair colour on Wednesday (March 10).

Sharing a sun-kissed picture, Kareena can be seen sporting a no makeup look and her new hair style. Captioning the post, Kareena wrote, “Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers. Thank you my absolutely fabulous @yiannitsapatori.”

Take a look at the post:

Earlier, Kareena on her Instagram stories had asked her fans if she should get balayage colour for her hair or go for blonde. Well, balayage it is for the new mommy. Kareena’s BFF Malaika Arora gave a shoutout to the actress and shared Kareena’s story with her new hairdo. Malaika wrote, “You gorgeous mama,” to which Kareena replied, “Love you my Malla.”

Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21. They are parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.

On International Women’s Day, Kareena had shared the first picture of her newborn son. The lil guy, whose face remains unseen, can be seen resting his head on his mama’s shoulder. Captioning the post, the ‘3 Idiots’ actress wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay.”

Meanwhile, the power couple were also spotted by the paparazzi outside their new home in Mumbai for the first time since the birth of their second son. Saif and Kareena reportedly went out for the test drive of their new SUV.