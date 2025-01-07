Mumbai: Malaika Arora, known for her glamorous persona and impeccable dancing skills, is once again in the spotlight, but this time for all the wrong reasons. The actress and judge of India’s Best Dancer vs. Super Dancer Champions Ka Tashan recently faced backlash for her bold dance performance on the show.

In an episode few weeks ago, Malaika donned a stunning red-hot dress and performed an energetic dance routine. Her sensuous moves not only left co-judge Geeta Kapur stunned but also prompted choreographers, including Remo D’Souza, to join her on stage. The performance, described as captivating by some, quickly became a topic of heated debate online.

While her co-judges and live audience appeared to be in awe, the online community had a different take. Many social media users criticized Malaika for her “erotic” dance moves, arguing that they were inappropriate for a family-oriented reality show.

A flood of comments poured in, with one user saying, “It’s a family show, not a Bollywood item number.” Another added, “Malaika is crossing the line with these bold moves. This isn’t the place for it.” Some even went as far as questioning her role on the show, stating that her performances are overshadowing the contestants, who are supposed to be the main attraction.

While the criticism was loud, Malaika’s loyal fanbase also came to her defence, praising her for being unapologetically herself. “Malaika is the life of the show! Her dance is classy, and those criticizing her are just jealous,” wrote one supporter.

Malaika has often been in the news for her bold fashion choices and dance performances, both of which have made her a favourite among fans and a target for critics. As one of the most stylish and confident personalities in the industry, she has consistently pushed boundaries, both on and off-screen.