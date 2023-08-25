Malaika Arora Wears Cryptic Message on T-Shirt Amid Break-Up Rumours With Arjun Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have hit the headlines, and not for so-good reasons. The duo, who have been in a relationship for several years, are rumored to have broken up for reasons best known to them. While there is no confirmation on the same from either side, the report has spread like wildfire on the internet leaving their fans shocked.

However, amidst the breakup rumors with Bollywood heartthrob Arjun, Malaika was captured by the shutterbugs as she visited an eye clinic in Mumbai on Friday. However, the actress raised eyebrows with her latest appearance which apparently added fuel to her break-up rumours. Malaika was seen donning an oversized grey sweatshirt that carried the caption, "Let's Fall Apart," and paired it with matching sweatpants. She carried a tote bag and wore sunglasses to complete her look.

Is Arjun Kapoor Dating Kusha Kapila?

Earlier today, reports of actor Arjun Kapoor dating popular digital content creator and influencer Kusha Kapila surfaced on the internet and left his fans shocked. The gossip spread like wildfire after a Reddit user claimed them to be the new 'it' couple.

However, slamming all fake news reports, Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram broadcast channel to clear the air. Reacting to the rumours, she said, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega. Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit."

The Reddit post shared on Thursday read, "Guys just got tea from someone who works closely with them, they (Arjun and Malaika) have broken up and he's already dating someone. Any guesses? Its Kusha Kapila apparently."

Kusha Kapila's Separation From Husband Zorawar Ahluwalia

Kusha Kapila separated from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia in June this year. She wrote in her announcement post on social media, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for over five years. The couple first made it official in 2019 and shelled out major couple goal. The two attended the Lakme Fashion Week together and also walked hand-in-hand during an episode of India's Got Talent in 2019.

On Arjun's 34th birthday, Malaika shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Arjun, in which the two of them can be seen holding hands. In her post, Malaika referred to Arjun as "crazy, insanely funny" and "amazing" as she wrote, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always."

Despite all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.