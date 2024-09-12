Mumbai: Malaika Arora’s father Anil Mehta died by suicide. The actress shared the post of her father’s sudden death and requested privacy from the media and well-wishers. Malaika stood strong at her father's funeral alongside her mom who broke down. Her closest friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended the last rites of her late father. Saif and Karisma arrived together while Bebo joined in later.

Arjun Kapoor was the first one to arrive at the funeral and was seen taking care of everything around him. The actor is being lauded for being there for Malaika during the tough time.

Check out the entire list of the celebrities who paid their last respects to Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta.

Other celebs like Shibani Dandekar, Arshad Warsi along with his wife, Gauahar Khan with husband Zaid, and many others walked in to pay their last respect to Malaika's father.

Malaika Arora's mother Joyce is extremely devastated by her father's death and reveals the shocking details. As per reports, she told the police that she saw Anil's slippers in the living room and later she started looking for him as he usually sits on the balcony every day to read the newspaper. Later looking down she saw the watchman was shouting for help. It is claimed that Anil Mehta's death was due to multiple injuries.