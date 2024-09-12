Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2792107https://zeenews.india.com/people/malaika-aroras-fathers-last-rites-kareena-saif-ali-khan-arjun-kapoor-and-other-celebs-attend-the-funeral-2792107.html
NewsLifestylePeople
MALAIKA ARORA'S FATHER LAST RITES

Malaika Arora's Father's Last Rites: Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor And Other Celebs Attend The Funeral

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Saif and others reached out to pay their last respects to Malaika Arora’s father Anil Mehta.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Malaika Arora's Father's Last Rites: Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor And Other Celebs Attend The Funeral Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Malaika Arora’s father Anil Mehta died by suicide. The actress shared the post of her father’s sudden death and requested privacy from the media and well-wishers. Malaika stood strong at her father's funeral alongside her mom who broke down. Her closest friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended the last rites of her late father. Saif and Karisma arrived together while Bebo joined in later.

Arjun Kapoor was the first one to arrive at the funeral and was seen taking care of everything around him. The actor is being lauded for being there for Malaika during the tough time. 

Check out the entire list of the celebrities who paid their last respects to Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Other celebs like Shibani Dandekar, Arshad Warsi along with his wife, Gauahar Khan with husband Zaid, and many others walked in to pay their last respect to Malaika's father.

Malaika Arora's mother Joyce is extremely devastated by her father's death and reveals the shocking details. As per reports, she told the police that she saw Anil's slippers in the living room and later she started looking for him as he usually sits on the balcony every day to read the newspaper. Later looking down she saw the watchman was shouting for help. It is claimed that Anil Mehta's death was due to multiple injuries.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is imposition of President's rule certain in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich - Has the last wolf become more aggressive?
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to provoke Muslims on Waqf?
DNA Video
DNA: After Kanpur, conspiracy to overturn goods train in Ajmer
DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them