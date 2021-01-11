Malaika turns up the heat with her sizzling picture from recent vacation in Goa- Take a look

New Delhi: Actress Malaika Arora took to social media to upload yet another glimpse of her stunning vacation in Goa. She had earlier uploaded a picture in the same outfit which became a sensation on social media.

In the new picture she posted, she is wearing a cute neon-green top and is seen relaxing by the pool while she sips on her drink.

With her sun-kissed skin glowing in the daylight, she said this is how all Sundays should look like. Malaika clearly loves relaxing on Sundays and gets back to the hustle during the weekdays during which she practices yoga and uploads one pose every week without fail.

She captioned her post: "How all sundays should look like ......easy-peasy-breezy...."

Take a look at the way the gorgeous actress likes to relax:

The actress stayed at her sister's house in Goa with her family and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Maliaka, who is known for her impeccable sartorial choices, slayed in her neon green outfit, an off-shoulder bralette with puffy sleeves and high-waisted shorts, with pleated details. The diva teamed the outfit with a gold chain, tinted sunglasses and her hair tied into a neat braid.

Pictures of her recent vacation in Goa as well as her yoga-poses posts have been receiving much love from her fans. She has been quite active on social media and has been consistent with her yoga posts, encouraging her fans to try yoga and tag her in their posts if they do.