Malayasian Bharatanatyam Guru Sri Ganeshan Passes Away After Collapsing On Stage

Organizer, Jagabandhu Jena, informed that Sri Ganeshan a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia died after collapsing on stage after a performance in Bhanjakala Mandap in Bhubaneswar.

Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:52 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Sri Ganeshan, a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia, on Saturday, collapsed on the stage in Bhubaneshwar and passed away, the organiser of the show informed.

Organizer, Jagabandhu Jena, informed that Sri Ganeshan a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia died after collapsing on stage after a performance in Bhanjakala Mandap in Bhubaneswar. "He collapsed on the stage and was rushed to a Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where doctors declared him dead," Jena informed.

Ganeshan was in Bhubaneswar to attend a classical dance festival.

More details are awaited.

